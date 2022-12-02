TamilNadu

TN revokes old notification on appointment of asst professors

Earlier in 2019, a notification was released to fill up 2,331 posts of assistant professors.
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled an old notification on appointment of assistant professors in government arts and science colleges across the State, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy also had announced that the process of appointing 4,000 assistant professors in colleges would begin soon. Accordingly, a government order had been issued to appoint 4,000 assistant professors.

