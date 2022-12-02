TN revokes old notification on appointment of asst professors

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled an old notification on appointment of assistant professors in government arts and science colleges across the State, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Earlier in 2019, a notification was released to fill up 2,331 posts of assistant professors.
Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy also had announced that the process of appointing 4,000 assistant professors in colleges would begin soon. Accordingly, a government order had been issued to appoint 4,000 assistant professors.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android