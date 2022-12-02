Tamil will come to usage in Madras High Court: Kiren Rijiju

CHENNAI: Echoing sentiments of the Tamil people, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said Tamil will soon become an official language at the Madras High Court.
The minister is in the city presiding as the chief guest of Ambedkar Law College's 12th convocation ceremony.
Making Tamil an official language in Madras High Court has been the long-standing demand of politicians in the State irrespective of parties.
Rijiju said that he has been in talks with the CJI, judges and other Chief Justices of Indian courts in this regard. He added that vernacular languages will be the future of Indian judicial system.
"Tamil will come to usage in district courts as well," he further said.
On language imposition, he said no language should be forced on people and that he respects all the Indian languages, and called Tamil a 'special' language.
