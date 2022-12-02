Rs 242 cr retirement benefits awarded to transport employees

CHENNAI: State transport minister SS Sivasankar handed over retirement benefits to more than 1,240 former transport employees, on Thursday.

As much as Rs 242.67 crore has been handed over to 1,241 employees who voluntarily retired or died between May 2020 and March 2021. “During an event, the minister handed over cheques to 22 employees and the cheques to remaining employees have been given through respective transport corporations,” a government press release said.

Sivasankar also flagged off a mobile medical vehicle under ‘Mission Chennai’ initiative. Under the initiative, which is implemented along with Hyundai Motor India Private Limited, measures will be taken to maintain the cleanliness of MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) depots and road safety.

“Eye tests, blood pressure, diabetes and other tests will be conducted for workers in headquarters and depots. The initiative is a part of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) of Hyundai Motor India Private Limited, “ the release added.