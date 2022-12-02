Remand prisoner admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital escapes

TIRUCHY: A remand prisoner, who was undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital escaped on Friday. On November 26, the public from Tiruvaiyaru caught one man who had reportedly stolen a seven sovereign chain and attempted to escape. The people tied him to a tree and started to assault him. However, the police rushed to the spot and rescued him. The police identified him as Ramesh (57) from Tiruvaiyaru. Since he sustained severe injuries, he was taken to the Thanjavur Medical College and was undergoing treatment. However, late on Thursday Ramesh escaped from the hospital. The police are searching for him.