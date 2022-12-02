Irai Anbu orders transfer of 16 IAS officers: Details here

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu has ordered transfer of 16 IAS officers in the State.

As many as 16 IAS officers, including Apoorva, Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, Atulya Misra, S J Chiru, T Abraham, Saravana Velraj, A John Louis, R Selvaraj, R Lilly, R Nanthagopal, Kiran Gurrala, B Ganesan and S Palanisamy have been transferred.

Atulya Misra has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

A John Louis has been posted as the Managing Director of Arasu Cable TV Corporation.

Apoorva, who was the sports secretary, has been posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, Principal Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary/Chief Resident Commissioner, Tamil Nadu House, New Delhi.

Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Housing Board is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

T Abraham, Special Secretary to Government, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Social Reforms Department in the cadre post.

R Selvaraj, Commissioner of Town Panchayats is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Tamil Development and Information Department.

R Lilly, Special Secretary to Government, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in the cadre post.

R Nanthagopal, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Backward Classes Welfare.

Kiran Gurrala, Controller of Examinations, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is transferred and posted as Director of Town Panchayats.

S Palanisamy, Additional Secretary to Government, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department.