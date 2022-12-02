Dravidian model of development yet to reach full potential: PTR

CHENNAI: State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday said that the state has yet to reach the full potential of the Dravidian model of development.

The finance minister was addressing a colloquium 'The Dravidian Model: Good for Business and Human Development', jointly organised by the Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) and the Dravidian Professional Forum in Chennai.

The minister said that the Dravidian model was a unique leftist model which was designed from the culture of the state of Tamil Nadu.

PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said that as per the model everyone should have equal rights, opportunities, social equality, mobility and prospects.

He said that the system has not yet been brought to the level of execution and the full benefits of the philosophies of the model is not seen.

Thiagarajan said that Tamil Nadu was one among the four largest and richest states in the country and added that in terms of human development and social equality, the state is far ahead of the other three.

The minister said "The Dravidian model works well for businesses in private sector. The model has been validated more than any other states in other countries. He said that more diversity in the workplace helps in excellent and robust debates and better superior outcomes. He, however, said that there are miles and miles to go in terms of execution and implementation capabilities.

The minister also pointed out that providing subsidies to those who don't need them does not improve productivity and added that this supplements inflation.

Thiagarajan pointed out that the Rs 4000 dole given to the ration card holders during Covid also was received by those who had never gone to the ration shops before and never went to the ration shops after.

The minister said that exact data was required to target the beneficiaries' outcomes effectively and added that the data purity project had helped the Tamil Nadu government to better target the jewel loan scheme and save lots of money.