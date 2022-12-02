Compile book on successful organic farmers, Chief Secy tells officials

CHENNAI: During a meeting to discuss the formulation of organic farming policy for the State, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu instructed the officials to compile a book on farmers who succeeded in organic farming. At the second level meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday, Irai Anbu also instructed the officials to train and create awareness among the farmers on organic farming. He directed them to open separate sections for organic seeds and encourage cluster basis farming. Meanwhile, state Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, in a separate statement, said around 2 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilizers have been imported. “In November 2022, more than 1.18 lakh tonnes of urea was sold, which is the highest. Imported fertilizers are being supplied to farmers in Cauvery Delta,” he said.