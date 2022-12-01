S Rly submits report on increasing Chennai-Bengaluru speed to 160 kmph

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to increase the speed in the Chennai-Bengaluru Section to 160 kmph. The zonal railway also submitted another DPR to augment the speed on Chennai-Gudur, Chennai–Renigunta sections, too, to 160 kmph.

The speed upgrade would help the Vande Bharat express between Chennai and Mysuru achieve its peak speed of 160 kmph, at least till Bengaluru. At present, the train cuts travelling time only by 20 minutes when compared to Shatabadi Express for want of infrastructure upgrade. Once the speed upgrade project is approved and completed, the average speed of the train would increase to 115 kmph between Chennai and Bengaluru, a senior Railway official told DT Next.

Another official said that the DPR would assess four aspects that would be addressed by the civil, electrical engineering, signal, and telecom and mechanical departments. These are, the number of level crossing (LC) gates in the route, permanent speed restrictions, turnouts, strength of the formation, conditions of track and fittings, bridge strength and requirement of fencing. Also, existing power supply capacity and deficit if any, existing number of traction substations (TSS), neutral section and condition of other traction fittings and infrastructure would also be assessed.

The Signal and Telecom department would study the existing signalling system, interlocking of LC gates, requirement of train protection and warning system (TPWS) for the speed upgrade.

The DPR would also analyse the existing system of maintenance facilities of rolling stock and recommendations for automated and instrumented diagnostic systems for maintenance and to provide other advanced maintenance facilities. “On perusal of the DPR, the follow up inspections and other protocols must be adhered to,” the official added.

The Railway Ministry classifies routes as Group A and B, on which the speed can be increased to 160 kmph and 130 kmph, respectively. In October, the Chennai – Gudur section (134.3 Km) section, which is categorised as Group A golden quadrilateral route, became the first section in Southern Railway capable of handling trains at 130 kmph.

In Chennai–Renigunta section (134.78 km) falling under Group B, also a Golden Quadrilateral route, work for speed enhancement from 110 kmph to 130 kmph have already been completed. The speed upgradation is expected in the current financial year itself after receiving sanction from the Commissioner of Railway Safety.