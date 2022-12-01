Residents protest damage to rainwater canal

TIRUVALLUR: Tension prevailed at Manavalan Nagar in Kadambathur on Thursday when hundreds of residents from the area staged a protest demanding the arrest of miscreants, including a DMK functionary, who allegedly damaged a rainwater harvesting canal that was built using Centre funds.

A comprehensive rainwater harvesting system with a length of 235 meters costing Rs 8.3 lakh which is funded by the central government is under construction at KK Nagar in Manavalan Nagar. However, Tiruvallur Municipal Council Vice Chairman and DMK’s Tiruvallur Municipal Secretary Ravichandran who was against the construction of the canal reportedly damaged it a couple of days ago as it was nearing completion. “Following this, over 100 irate residents of the area with the support of some BJP cadre staged a protest and refused to leave the spot demanding the arrest of those involved in the incident, including Ravichandran,” police said.

Tiruvallur Municipal Commissioner Rajalakshmi and police personnel held talks with the protestors. The agitating crowd agreed to clear the premises only after the police promised to initiate action against the perpetrators. Based on a complaint, the Manavalan Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.