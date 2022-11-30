UGC asks HEIs to instruct its students to register in FIT India

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission has urged all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in Tamil Nadu to make the students register themselves in FIT INDIA and update data relating to fitness activities conducted at different time points.

Stating that the FIT INDIA was launched by the Centre with a view to make fitness an integral part of daily lives, the UGC secretary P K Thakur, in his circular to all the vice-chancellors of universities and principals of colleges, said that the mission of the movement is to bring about behavioral changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

The various initiatives proposed under this mission are aimed at achieving several objectives including promoting fitness as easy, fun, and free, spreading awareness on fitness and various physical activities that promote fitness through focused campaigns, encouraging indigenous sports and making fitness reach every college and university.

He said in addition, it will also create a platform for citizens of India to share information, drive awareness and encourage sharing of personal fitness stories.

The UGC secretary pointed out that the Ministry of Education has developed a FIT INDIA Portal for all students and staff of Higher Educational Institutions to have physical fitness, and mental fitness, along with social, emotional, and intellectual well-being.

Accordingly, the UGC official has urged all the higher educational institutions and their affiliated colleges and institutions to encourage students and staff to register themselves on the FIT INDIA website and update data relating to fitness activities conducted at different time points.