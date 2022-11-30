TamilNadu

Pondy bids adieu to Tusker Lakshmi, several take part in final rites

The elephant has been in the shrine since 1995 and has been famous among devotees and foreigners who seek blessing. Soon after the news broke out, thousands of people in the Union Territory thronged the temple to pay homage.
Elephant Lakshmi's carcass being removed
Hemanathan M (Special arrangement)
CHENNAI: Thousands and thousands of people took part in the final procession of Elephant Lakshmi that died in Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry in the wee hours of Wednesday. The elephant is said to have died of cardiac arrest.

The animal was then lifted with the help of a crane for its final procession.

People on road were also seen showering flower petals and placing wreaths on the carcass as it moved. Police personnel were deployed to control the situation.

