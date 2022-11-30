Manakula Vinayagar temple’s elephant Lakshmi dies

CHENNAI: Lakshmi, the popular elephant of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple, suddenly fainted and died, leaving the authorities shocked.

The elephant was taken for a walk on Kamachi Amman Temple road as usual this morning, where it suddenly fainted and died tragically in a short time.

As the news of its death spread, a large number of devotees gathered in the temple grieving.

Lakshmi came to Puducherry's Manakkula Vinayagar Temple in 1997, when it was five years old.

It is noteworthy that the elephant Lakshmi continuously blesses the devotees visiting the temple on days other than the days in the rejuvenation camp.