25-year-old man gets 20 years RI for sexually abusing minor girl

MADURAI: A 25-year-old man was convicted by the special court for exclusive trial of cases under the Pocso (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in Tirunelveli on Tuesday evening. According to the prosecution, the accused identified as Vinith of Kanniyakumari district was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor girl. The incident occurred in Veeravanallur, Tirunelveli district in 2017 and the issue was taken to the attention of Veeravanallur police by the victim’s parents seeking action against the accused. Based on the complaint, a case was booked against the accused under Sections of the Pocso Act. After investigating, the police arrested Vinith. On completion of trial, Judge of the special court found the accused guilty of such crime and sentenced him to undergo twenty years of rigorous imprisonment. Besides, the court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the accused, sources said.