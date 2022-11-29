TN SCERT conducts research activities for teachers, students

CHENNAI: State Council of Educational Research and Training, a wing of the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, has decided to increase research activities to resolve potential issues in teaching-learning processes

A senior official from the School Education Department said that research projects and action research studies are important tools for academic intervention to resolve potential issues in teaching-learning processes, assessment, the effectiveness of textbooks, the impact of Kalvi TV videos and the impact of learning through the online portal.

Stating that SCERT will encourage and motivate teacher educators and teachers to undertake educational research based on their inputs through school visits, classroom observation, the academic performance of students, in-service training programmes

"Besides, qualitative research studies will be undertaken by the academic personnel of SCERT,” he said adding more than 300 action research studies have been identified besides implementing it.

The official said that the findings of the research studies are disseminated through seminars and teacher training programmes. In addition, the SCERT also established a state resource centre.

He said the centre will include facilities for physical emulations, do and explore, discuss and learn, play and learn experiential learning, and animated learning.

"A team of subject experts have deliberated on the materials to be procured for each cell and have visited institutions of excellence for gathering inputs to be of use for establishing the resource centre,” he said adding they will have audio-visual packages in the specific subjects that develop the curiosity among the teachers and the students.