Sugarcane smugglers will be penalised, says Minister Nasar

TIRUVALLUR: Anyone trying to smuggle sugarcane from Tamil Nadu to neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh would be dealt with an iron fist, said SM Nasar, Dairy Development Minister.

Speaking at the sugarcane harvesting ceremony for the year 2022-2023, which was inaugurated at the Tiruttani co-operative mill in Tiruvalangadu on Monday, the Minister said that the government was taking several efforts to improve the livelihood of farmers in the state. “While last year’s sugarcane yield was 1.8 lakh metric tonnes, this year the yield has increased to 2.25 lakh metric tonnes. Out of the 9,887 acres of sugarcane that was harvested in Tiruvallur last year, 8,236 acres of harvest were brought in by the 2,869 farmers who have registered with the Tiruttani Co-operative Sugar Mill,” he said.

Nasar further added that while this year a yield of 2.4 lakh metric tonnes is expected from the district, a target of 2.25 lakh metric tonnes of yield has been set as a target for the farmers from the Tiruttani co-operative mill. The government has issued orders to compensate the farmers immediately after they hand over the yield without any delay.