Mentally ill man kills parents, lives with bodies for two days, held

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam police on Monday arrested a mentally unsound man who murdered his parents and was living with the bodies for two days. The elderly couple Govindaraj (80) and Lakshmi (73) were residing with their younger son Rajendran (45) at Thillayambur near Kumbakonam. Rajendran, a graduate, who could not find a suitable job was not married. Out of frustration, Rajendran was behaving as an insane person for the past few months. Two days back, Rajendran who picked up a quarrel with his elderly parents had attacked them with aruval and killed them in a fury. Rajendran did not come out of his house but was cooking at home and was consuming food near the dead bodies. Since the couple did not come out of the house for the past two days, suspicious neighbours alerted police. Police found the decomposed bodies of Govindaraj and Lakshmi. Soon they retrieved the bodies and sent them to the GH. When police inquired Rajendran, he had reportedly accepted the offence.