Grocery shop owner dies in bike collision

TIRUVALLUR: A 70-year-old man died in a road accident when a two-wheeler collided with his motorcycle near Tiruvallur on Tuesday. The deceased Irudhya Raj, a resident of Chellampattarai village, owned a grocery shop in the same neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, he was on his way to Perambakkam on his motorcycle. “As he was nearing Narasingapuram Road, 59-year-old Munirathnam who was on his way to Arakkonam, collided with his bike,” police said. Irudhaya Raj sustained severe injuries to his head and died on the spot. Passersby alerted the 108 ambulance and admitted injured Munirathanam to Tiruvallur GH. Police have registered a case.