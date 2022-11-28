Train cancellation due to rail roko in Delta districts: Details inside

CHENNAI: Pattern of several express train services would be fully/partially cancelled owing to rail roko at certain stations in the Delta districts.

Train no 06688 Tiruvarur Junction – Mayiladuturai Junction Express Special which left Tiruvarur Junction at 08.15 hrs on 28.11.2022 was short terminated at Nannilam and it will be partially cancelled between Nannilam and Mayiladuthurai Junction.

Train no 06197 Tiruvarur Junction – Karaikkudi Junction DEMU Express Special which left Tiruvarur Junction at 08.10 hrs on 28.11.2022 was short terminated at Mutupet and the train will be partially cancelled between Mutupet and Karaikudi Junction.

Train no 16188 Ernakulam Junction – Karaikal Express which left Ernakulam Junction at 22.30 hrs on 27.11.2022 was short terminated at Thanjavur Junction and will be partially cancelled between Thanjavur Junction and Karaikal.

Train no 06404 Mannargudi - Mayiladuturai Junction Express Special which left Mannargudi at 08.35 hrs on 28.11.2022 was short terminated at Tiruvarur Junction and it will be partially cancelled between Tiruvarur Junction and Mayiladuthurai Junction, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.