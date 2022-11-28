TN govt allocates Rs 422 cr for developing infra of HEIs: Ponmudy

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Monday said that the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 422 crore to carry out over 300 infrastructure development works in the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the State.

After chairing a review meeting involving authorities from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), the Minister said that the infrastructure developments include improving library facilities, enhancing research activities, and constructing additional classrooms.

The minister said apart from improving the infrastructure facilities of HEIs, existing vacancies in the universities and colleges will also be filled.

"The works to construct 20 new government colleges will begin from December," he said adding "similarly, six proposed colleges by the previous AIADMK regime, will also be constructed".

Stating that the authorities were also in the process of identifying land for the new colleges, the minister said the new institutions would function from the next academic year. "During the review meeting, the authorities were instructed to complete all the construction works within the stipulated time," he added.

Vacant engineering seats

To a question on existing vacant engineering seats in several colleges after the completion of counselling for students, Ponmudy said the State government is taking all possible steps to fill all the vacant seats. "Our aim is not to keep any vacant seat in the colleges," he said.

"Still students, who wish for later entry, can join engineering courses", he said adding that the date for the engineering admission process was already extended and the students will be allowed to submit their application even now.