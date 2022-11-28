'Power subsidies will not be stopped after linking Aadhaar'

When asked about what was the need for linking Aadhaar, he said that it was done only to gather information like how many people live in their own houses and rented houses, who is benefiting from the subsidy and how many connections are in a person's name. It is being done for the development of the Tangedco," he said.

Asked about the supreme court order that Aadhaar should not be made mandatory to avail subsidies, he said that the Apex court had only stated that linking Aadhaar with the voter ID is not mandatory. He said that to plug revenue leakages, the Aadhaar linking is must.