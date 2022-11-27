TRB Rajaa reappointed as DMK IT wing secretary

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has retained its MLA from Mannargudi TRB Rajaa, son of party treasurer TR Baalu, as the secretary of the party IT wing.

Dr R Mahendran, former vice president of Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam who joined the DMK after the 2021 Assembly polls, has been appointed joint secretary of the IT wing of the ruling party. Announcing the appointments, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, who has been making public, the rejig, in the various wings of the party this week, announced the names of poet cum publisher Manushyaputhiran and Govi Lenin as advisors to the IT wing.

Karthik Mohan, son of Anna Nagar MLA Mohan, ST Isai, Salem Dharanidharan and S Padmapriya were among the deputy secretaries of the IT wing.

Former DMK minister Poongothai Aladi Aruna has been accommodated in the newly created post of president of the DMK environment wing, the secretary of which would be Karthikeya Sivasenapathi.

Party MP from North Chennai Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son of party veteran Arcot N Veerasamy, has been appointed president of the NRI wing of the party.

Former minister N Suresh Rajan, Yenathi P Balasubramaniam and MLA RD Sekar have been appointed members of the party audit committee. DMK Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu has been appointed as the president of the party doctors’ wing in which State Highways Minister EV Velu’s son Dr EVV Kamban would be one of the deputy secretaries.