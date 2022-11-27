Justice Arumugasamy on why AIIMS report on Jaya's death rejected

CHENNAI: Retired Judge Arumugasamy, who attended the convocation ceremony of a private college at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district revealed the reason for why the AIIMS hospital report on the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was rejected.

He said, "Late leader J Jayalalithaa had a problem in her heart at first. She needed an angioplasty. Three doctors were reported to have told her not to undergo an angioplasty. But, I was curious why the doctors did not treat her with angioplasty. What the doctors said about the treatment was also contradictory. Thus, the AIIMS report was rejected."

After 5 years since its formation to probe Jayalalithaa's death, the Arumugasamy Commission submitted its report to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 25.

Meanwhile, on November 17, the Madras High court dismissed a petition filed by a litigant for a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over and probe into the mysterious death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.