'BJP creating an illusion of growing in Tamil Nadu'

COIMBATORE: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday said the BJP is trying to create an illusion that it is growing, in an attempt to position itself as the second major party by pushing behind AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Erode, Thirumavalavan said the BJP has resorted to the action plan of creating an image that it has grown stronger in the state.

“They are making attempts to push AIADMK behind and come to the second spot. But, in reality BJP has made its presence only on social media. This is a land of social justice and there is no place for Sanatana Dharma forces. The BJP is using Hindus for their political gains,” he said.

Claiming that the DMK led alliance will expose the ‘Sanatana’ politics of BJP, Thirumavalavan said false charges are being spread that the DMK is against Hindu religion and this government is corrupt.

“This is nothing but a strategy of the BJP to secure a second spot in Tamil Nadu politics,” he added.

Further, the VCK leader said that the DMK led alliance continues as against the AIADMK’s alliance, which got dissolved with the last elections. “They will have to take up a big struggle in creating that alliance once again. But the DMK alliance continues to remain strong and will record a major victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The one nation, one election proposed by BJP is against the Constitution and democracy,” he said.

Welcoming the decision to link Aadhaar number with electricity connections, Thirumavalavan urged people to extend full cooperation.