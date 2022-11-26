TNPSC informs candidates to download hall ticket for forester exam

CHENNAI: For the forester position under the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has informed eligible candidates to download the hall ticket from the official website.

The candidates can download the hall ticket from www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in by entering the application number and date of birth.

The OMR mode of exam for paper II and III will be held on December 4, while online mode of exam is scheduled between December 5 and 11 at seven district examination centres.