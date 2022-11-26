Spl camps to link Aadhaar with EB connection till Dec 31 in TN

CHENNAI: Assuring that subsidy for electricity would not be stopped due to linking of Aadhaar with the service connections, Minister V Senthilbalaji on Saturday said that special camps to link consumer's Aadhaar would be held from November 28 to December 31 and consumers could pay their bills without any hassle until then.

In a statement, Senthilbalaji said that with the approval of the Union Government, the work of linking the electricity connection number with the Aadhaar of the domestic, handloom, power loom, hut and agricultural electricity connection holders has been going on all over the state for the last few days.

The minister’s announcement came in the wake of pouring complaints of consumers facing difficulties in paying the bills for not linking Aadhar with service connections.

“In order to avoid the difficulties faced by the public while paying the electricity bill and considering the welfare of the public, Tangedco has planned to conduct special camps from November 28 to December 31 in all its 2,811 section offices. These special camps will operate from 10.30 am to 05.15 pm on all days, including Sundays, excluding festivals,” he said. He urged the consumers to take advantage of this opportunity to connect their Aadhar with the service connections.

Noting that Tangedco had already linked the consumer’s mobile numbers with their service connection to provide improved service, he said the linking of Aadhaar with the service connections would help the utility get updated details of owners. “The Aadhaar linking also provides an opportunity for those connections in the name of the deceased for name transfer,” he said.

Senthilbalaji reiterated that there would not be any change in the 100 free units provided to domestic consumers after linking Aadhaar. “Similarly, the handloom and power loom consumers will continue to get the subsidy. The free power supply to hut and agricultural connections will continue,” he said.