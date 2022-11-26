School Edu officials to get residential training
CHENNAI: For the first time, residential training will be provided to top administrative officials, including joint directors, Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and District Education Officers (DEOs) in School Education Department to improve their workability, including developing leadership skills.
The officials, who will undergo training, include lecturers in the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Block Education Officers (BEOs), and selected headmasters in government and government-aided schools. Joint directors will be from the Directorate of Elementary Education, Directorate of School Education and Directorate of Matriculation Schools.
A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the training would be designed with special focus on the vital role of high-level administrative staff in the department.
“The training will help them guide in effective administration and ensure that the deliverables are met,” he said adding “the state government is planning to engage national-level academicians and experts to train the authorities.”
Stating that about 12,000 officials were shortlisted for training, the official said the training will improve the leadership qualities of authorities to accomplish their respective tasks immediately.
Pointing out that the training would be given in batch-wise, he said the School Education Department is in the process of engaging academicians and experts at the national level. He further said, “with the help of experts training materials will be prepared to enable the authorities to self-diagnose and audit the gaps and set realistic goals and take actions to achieve them.”
“Discussion will be conducted with the appointed experts with regard to the duration of the training,” he said adding, “they will also advise whether the training will be given on regular basis with time duration.”
He said the training will equip high officials with the ability to analyse different practices and develop a common understanding and goal. “Workshops will also be organised as a part of training, which aims to capacity-building reforms required to improve good administration and educational outcomes.”
The official said a comprehensive assessment will also be prepared at the end of each training given to the authorities so that there would be a clarity and benefits of the programme.
