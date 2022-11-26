‘Pass law to secure 80% jobs for Tamils in pvt sector in TN’

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the State government to enact a legislation facilitating the provision of 80% of jobs in private firms to Tamils.

Expressing dissatisfaction at the clarification issued by Tata Group on a controversy that most of the jobs provided at Tata electronics factory in Hosur were for other State persons, mainly those from Jharkhand, Anbumani Ramadoss said, “Jobs at Tamil Nadu must go to Tamils. The Tamil Nadu government should enact legislation in the ensuing Assembly session in January to facilitate the provision of 80% of jobs in private firms in the state to Tamils.”

Claiming that only 2,348 people selected through the recruitment camps conducted across the state by the Tamil Nadu government were capable of getting jobs in Tata Electronics, which has the capacity to employ 18,000 people, Anbumani said that the government need not rely on the assurances of the private firms.

Referring to the assurance of the state industries minister that the firm has assured to provide 80% jobs to Tamils, the PMK president said that only the state government has the authority to ensure that private jobs go to Tamils in the state. When the state could do that, there is no need to rely on the assurance of private firms, he added.