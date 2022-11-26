EPS should protect parties in alliance first: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri on Saturday advised Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami to safeguard parties in his alliance before inviting other parties.

Talking to mediapersons at party state headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Alagiri said, “First, ask him to safeguard the parties in his alliance. Then, he can speak about parties in other alliances. He is unable to protect parties in his alliance. If he is unable to do it, who will accept his invitation and go to him? There is no chance for it.”

Alagiri was responding to a query on Palaniswami suggesting to media persons that the secular alliance led by the DMK could fracture and parties from the alliance gravitate towards the AIADMK.

He also remarked that the Congress party has achieved many victories and suffered setbacks. The Congress party was not cowed down by it and it would continue to march forward. The TNCC chief also added that the state Congress would prepare a report of the norms and traditions involved in the appointment of election commissioners for the Election Commission of India (ECI). Alagiri said this after accusing the BJP-led Centre of flouting all norms and traditions in the appointment of Election Commissioner, which has been questioned by the Supreme Court.