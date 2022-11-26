Arun Goel’s appointment motivated by BJP’s fear of LS polls: DMK

Remarking that only elections run into controversy usually, but an election commissioner has stoked a controversy now, the Murasoli editorial, referring to the apex court’s critique of the appointment of Arun Goel as election commissioner on November 19, said that the appointment of the election commissioner and the queries raised by the SC ahead of the impending Parliamentary election gains significance.

Recalling how Arun Goel, who was the secretary of the Union government, was relieved a day after he applied for voluntary retirement and appointed Goel the following day, the editorial said that it is obvious that the Union government appointed Arun Goel in haste fearing that it would not be able to appoint an Election Commissioner of its liking if the apex court orders the constitution of a collegium to appoint commissioners.

Citing the concerns raised by the apex court judges that only if an election commissioner has six year tenure, he would be able to usher in reforms, the editorial also reproduced the observation of justice KM Joseph that the ECI needs a chief election commissioner who would be capable of initiating action when a complaint is received against the PM.

The DMK party organ also cared to draw public attention to the fact that all four names recommended by the union law ministry were not capable of completing the six year tenure.