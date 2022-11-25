TamilNadu
5 new Covid cases in city, none in 27 districts
There were 6 new cases in Kanniyakumari, followed by 5 in the city, while 27 out of 38 districts recorded no cases at all.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 29 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Total number of cases in the State crossed 35.94 lakh. There were 6 new cases in Kanniyakumari, followed by 5 in the city, while 27 out of 38 districts recorded no cases at all.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.4% after 7,202 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Ariyalur recorded the highest TPR with 1.9%. TN’s active cases stood at 320 with the highest of 41 active cases in Chennai. With no more Covid fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android