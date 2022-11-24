TNCC to cancel Ruby Manoharan's suspension?

CHENNAI: Earlier today, the disciplinary committee of the state Congress led by former Congress legislature party leader KR Ramasamy ‘suspended’ the party’s treasurer cum Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan in connection with the November 15 scuffle at the party state headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan. However, according to a Daily Thanthi report, the Nanguneri MLA’s suspension has been cancelled after Congress high command recommended against it.

An official statement is yet to be released.

Earlier, a statement issued by Ramasamy said: “Manoharan is being suspended from the party until he appears before the next hearing of the disciplinary committee and offer clarification with appropriate evidence.” ⁩

Manoharan had told reporters that he was confident that AICC will make the right decision.