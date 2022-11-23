Talks on to use Google Maps for govt bus ops

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Wednesday said that he spoke to officials at Google India on improving the state transport bus operations.
“I held an initial video consultation with the Google India team on improving the operation of state transport corporation buses with the help of Google Maps to provide better service to passengers,” Sivasankar tweeted.
Sources in the corporations said that he spoke mainly over the plan to establish the passenger information system for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation. “The MTC has been doing trial operation of the bus stop announcement system to the passengers on 500 buses. It wanted to implement in all its fleet,” sources said.
