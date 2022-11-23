Panel to revamp syllabus of TN Arts and Science colleges: Ponmudy

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Wednesday said a committee has been constituted to bring out the new syllabus for Arts and Science colleges in the State-run universities.

Stating that the syllabus was recently changed for engineering students, the minister said the panel had already started its work to bring a new curriculum for Arts and Science subjects.

Pointing out that it was noticed that the admissions to Mathematics, Physics and other courses were poor this year, he said: "This is the reason for changing the syllabus".

The minister said that the new syllabus will be implemented in the 2022-2023 academic year, he said that the new curriculum would not only increase admissions but also provide more job opportunities for the students.

After chairing a review meeting involving all Vice-Chancellors of State-run universities, he said the government has also allocated over Rs 50 crore for research purposes in universities.

To a question on the alleged malpractices in appointing lecturers in Pachiyappas college in the city, he said the government will act as per the court order.

"We will also take action against those involved in malpractices", he said and pointing out the state government had given only permission to appoint lecturers," he said adding that the whole recruitment process was done by the institutions.

The minister also said that some universities have recruited extra lecturers for the vacant posts. "Those extra lecturers will be transferred according to the vacancy position in other institutions", he added.