Old buildings razed, Ambur school works in shifts
VELLORE: The middle-school classes at the government higher secondary school at Devalapuram near Ambur are now operating in shifts after 16 old structures were demolished around six months ago.
After the number of classrooms went down because of the demolition, students of classes 6 and 7 are attending school in the morning while classes 8 and 9 attend school in the evening. These classes are accommodated in the primary section where students have to sit on the floor. Only the higher secondary classes occupy regular buildings now.
The school has a strength of more than 1,300 students hailing from Ambur and nearby villages. According to sources, nearly 200 students were shifted to other institutions due to the space crunch.
Though the buildings that were deemed unsafe were demolished around six months ago, arrangements have been made to get only one building ready at present, officials told DT Next. Meanwhile, the spot where the demolished buildings stood is now being used by the local public to tether their livestock.
Upset over this, the members of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) have raised concerns about whether teachers would be able to finish the syllabus within the time allotted during the shifts.
The requirement is for nearly 30 classrooms in addition to labs, kitchen and toilets, said PTA member Jaganath. “The school, which ranks high among the institutions in the district, needs these facilities urgently,” he added.
When asked about this, Tirupattur district education officials said the department has accorded top priority to constructing buildings for the Devalapuram HSS. “For the time being, we are planning to construct a new building while we are awaiting funds from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for the construction of 16 classrooms.”
Tirupattur Collector Amar Kuswaha could not be reached for comment.
