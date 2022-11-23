TamilNadu

NEET coaching for TN govt school students starts on Nov 26

Accordingly, training will be held from November 26 at 414 centers across the State.
CHENNAI: With the DMK government still undecided over scrapping the medical entrance exam, students in State-run schools will continue to have free National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) coaching this year too.

A total of 28,980 students will be given NEET coaching at the rate of 70 per centre. 20 students of Class 11 and 50 students of Class 12 from government and government-aided schools will participate in the training at each centre. In Chennai alone, 700 people are to be trained in 10 centers.

Training is provided weekly on Saturdays from 9 am to 4 pm.

Preparations for NEET training under way

Syllabus for training will be provided by Tamil Nadu Government. Also, department officials said that they are planning to provide special training through experts and through video.

