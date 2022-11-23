EPS, team to call on Guv Ravi to submit memorandum on L&O in TN

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami along with party senior leaders would call on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi at the latter's office around noon to submit a memorandum regarding the prevailing law and order situation in the State.

Senior party leader KP Munusamy and former ministers SP Velumani, P Thangamani, D Jayakumar, and CVe Shanmugam would accompany the former chief minister.

EPS would flag the issue regarding the law and order situation in the State under the present DMK regime. And, he would seek the Governor's intervention, said sources in the party.

A few days ago, EPS issued a strong-worded statement and pointed out the murder of a youth in a broad daylight in the vicinity of Egmore Police Station and the murder of a panchayat president, besides pointing out the Coimbatore car bomb blast. He said that the police department was not allowed to function appropriately to maintain the law and order situation that pose serious threat to the public.