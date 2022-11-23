DMK dist secretaries meet on Dec 1; likely to discuss LS poll preps

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries on Thursday, December 1, to discuss the preparations for the 100th birth anniversary of the party’s former General secretary K Anbazhagan on December 19.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Wednesday announced that party president Stalin would chair the meeting to be held at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam at 10.30 on Thursday.

This came after the party appointed leaders for its youth wing team and women's wing team.

It is likely that the party would discuss the preparatory work of the Lok Sabha election.