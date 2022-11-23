TamilNadu

DMK dist secretaries meet on Dec 1; likely to discuss LS poll preps

Duraimurugan on Wednesday announced that Stalin would chair the meeting to be held at party headquarters at 10.30 on Thursday.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries on Thursday, December 1, to discuss the preparations for the 100th birth anniversary of the party’s former General secretary K Anbazhagan on December 19.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Wednesday announced that party president Stalin would chair the meeting to be held at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam at 10.30 on Thursday.

This came after the party appointed leaders for its youth wing team and women's wing team.

It is likely that the party would discuss the preparatory work of the Lok Sabha election.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

MK Stalin
DMK
Anna Arivalayam
DMK district secretaries meet
DMK district secretaries
100th birth anniversary of K Anbazhagan

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in