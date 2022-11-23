TamilNadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin retains youth wing leadership in DMK

Vijaya Thaianban fills the women's wing leadership which has been vacant following Kanimozhi's ascension to deputy general secretary post.
Udhayanidhi Stalin
CHENNAI: DMK's general secretary Duraimurugan on Wednesday announced officebearers appointed to party's posts.

According to his statement, Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin has been reappointed as the youth wing secretary with nine deputies, including Joel, appointed under him.

Vijaya Thaianban fills the women's wing leadership which has been vacant following Kanimozhi's ascension to deputy general secretary post. Helen Davidson will be Vijaya's deputy for this post.

