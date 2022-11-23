13 districts report less than 5 new Covid cases

After testing 6,571 samples on Tuesday, TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.6%. The highest TPR was recorded in Coimbatore with 1.5%. Kanniyakumari and Erode reported 1.4% respectively, and Chennai’s was 0.4%. As many as 66 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday. The total number of recoveries reached 35,55,541.