Tamil scholar Avvai Natarajan buried with State honours

CHENNAI: Renowned Tamil scholar and former Vice Chancellor of Tamil University in Thanjavur Avvai Natarajan who passed away on Monday was buried with state honours on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the house of Avvai Natarajan and paid respect to him and consoled the bereaving family members. Following his visit, the Chief Minister announced that Natarajan was laid to rest with state honours.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in a tweet paid rich condolences for the Tamil scholar. "Deeply saddened by the demise of prominent educationist and Padma Shri Awardee Avvai Natarajan," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, a large number of Tamil scholars also paid respect to Natarajan and lyricist Vairamuthu was in the forefront carrying the body of Natarajan.

Avvai Natarajan, born in 1936, had expertise in both Tamil and English and was close to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. He was often seen sharing the stage with him in literary events and played a key role in the Tamil Semmozhi conference. He also served as the director of the Information and Public Information department and as Vice Chairperson in the Governing Board of Central Institute of Classical Tamil. However, after a brief illness he passed away at the age of 86.

Leaders across the State paid condolence to Natarajan, on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri said: "I was deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of one of the eminent Tamil scholars of the state, Avvai Natarajan. A versatile thinker who had flourished in many fields, Natarajan, who worked as a lecturer in the early days of his career, had performed exemplarily as the vice chancellor of Thanjavur Tamil University. It is an irreparable loss to Tamil society."

Trichy MP and former TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar also condoled the demise of the veteran Tamil scholar.