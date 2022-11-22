Avvai Natrajan: A prominent educationist, scholar from Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: Renowned Tamil scholar Avvai Natrajan died on Monday due to an age-related illness. He was 86.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, he was a former secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu in the Department of Tamil Language Development and Culture.

Born in the Tiruvannamalai district in 1936, he was originally known as Sivapatha Sekaran.

With a PhD in Tamil literature, he worked at Raja Serfoji Government College as a Tamil professor and also as a news reader in All India Radio.

He also served as Vice Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur and a member of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil, an institute established for the propagation of classical Tamil language and culture.