Light to moderate rain likely to occur in Tamil Nadu for 5 days

CHENNAI: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

A statement issued by the RMC stated, "The low-pressure area over southwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal yesterday (21.11.2022) has moved west-northwestwards and weakened into a deep depression today (22.11.2022) morning and is likely to prevail along and off south-west and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal along and off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts. Due to this, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur at a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal and at one or two places over South Tamil Nadu today (22.11.2022)."

"On November 23 and 24, light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal and at one or two places over South Tamil Nadu," it said.

"On November 25 & 26, light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal."

"As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy in the city and suburbs for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur at a few places in the city," the statement added.