TamilNadu

Light to moderate rain likely in 7 TN districts in next 3 hrs: IMD

The IMD also said that the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken tomorrow morning.
Visual from Chennai
Visual from ChennaiJustin George
Online Desk

CHENNAI: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain is likely to occur in seven districts of Tamil Nadu - Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Salem, Chengalpattu, Perambalur and Namakkal for the next three hours.

The IMD also said that the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken tomorrow morning.

Earlier, it was reported that six districts of Tamil Nadu-- Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Villupuram are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, following the weather warning, a cyclone warning signal has been installed at ports at Ennore, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, and Pamban.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
chennai rain
chennai rains
Tamil Nadu rain
IMD
Tamil Nadu rains
Indian Meteorological Department
Rains in TN
Chennai rains 2022
Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rains
10 TN districts rain
chennai rains today
tamil nadu rains today
rains in tamilnadu
tamil nadu rains 2022
Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu
tamil nadu rains live
Tamil Nadu Rains Live Updates
Tamil Nadu Rains Highlights
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains
rains tn

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in