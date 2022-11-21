Light to moderate rain likely in 7 TN districts in next 3 hrs: IMD

CHENNAI: According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain is likely to occur in seven districts of Tamil Nadu - Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Salem, Chengalpattu, Perambalur and Namakkal for the next three hours.
The IMD also said that the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken tomorrow morning.
Earlier, it was reported that six districts of Tamil Nadu-- Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Villupuram are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, following the weather warning, a cyclone warning signal has been installed at ports at Ennore, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, and Pamban.
