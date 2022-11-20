Salem SP won top honours in shooting competition for police officers

CHENNAI: Superintendent of Police, Salem, Sree Abhinav won the champion of champions medal in the shooting competition for police officers held by the state police on Saturday.

A competition to find the best shooter among its officers is conducted every year. Officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Director General of Police (DGP) participated in the statewide event, the finals of which was held at the Marutham firing range in Tamil Nadu Commando Headquarters, Chennai on Saturday.

Preliminary competitions were conducted earlier at zonal levels. The 21 best shooters from across the state were selected for the final competition held in Chennai on Saturday.

In the first category (ASP to SP), Salem SP, Sree Abhinav won the overall championship (pistol/revolver/rifle). Abhishek Gupta, Assistant superintendent of police, Villupuram came second and R Thirunavukarasu, SP, Security branch- CID came third.

Kallakurichi SP, P Pakalavan won top honours in rifle shooting in the ASP-SP category.

In the second category (DIG to DGP), Head of Police Force, DGP C Sylendra Babu won the overall championship (pistol/revolver/rifle) while T S Anbu, Additional Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police came second. The third place was shared by A Amalraj and T Senthil Kumar, Commissioners of Tambaram and Madurai City police.

The best 12 shooters from both the groups were shortlisted and a separate competition was held for them titled, champion of champions in which SP Sree Abhinav took the honours.

DGP Sylendra Babu distributed the medals to the winners.