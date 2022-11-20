Edu dept launches Mission Eeyarkai in govt schools
CHENNAI: To provide environmental understanding and its conversation to students, the School Education Department and the World Wide Funds (WWF) India together launched ‘Mission Eeyarkai’ in government schools across Tamil Nadu.
The operational training for district environment coordinators and the launch ceremony was held in Coimbatore recently. The department rolled out guidelines for the implementation of this scheme in government schools.
Under the Mission Eeyarkari roll out plan, the registration of schools under a portal and virtual teacher orientation has already been completed from November 15-18. Between November 21 and 24, district co-coordinators have planned in-person meetings with teachers in-charge of eco-clubs for their respective districts. Through this, each will submit the list of green cabinet members, which is five members/students per school.
Both students and teachers will complete the Mission Eeyarkai online course between November 25 and 29, available on the WWF portal. It has 7 videos, 3 monthly quizzes and course modules.
After taking up the course, each school has been directed to submit an action plan with the areas of focus and activities, which must be implemented by November 30.
From December 1, students will spend 5 hours per week, solely for the Mission completion. As the Mission is set to go on for 4 months till February 2023, students will document the progress in a video format and submit it to the eco-club teacher.
Lastly, post the evaluation of the work by WWF, the School Education Department and a panel, will select 5 best schools and 25 students for outstanding performance in the project. Subsequently, the Chief Minister will award the Best Green Schools and Students award in February 2023.
