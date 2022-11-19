YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar released from Cuddalore prison

CHENNAI: YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar has been released from Cuddalore Central Prison a day after he was granted bail in four cases registered in 2020 and 2021.



He was granted bail by the Egmore Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court granted bail for Youtuber and political commentator ‘Savukku’ Shankar in four cases registered by the Cyber Crime wing of Chennai Central Crime Branch, on Friday.



It may be noted that the Supreme Court on November 11 suspended his six-month jail term imposed by the Madras high court for contempt of court.



But Shankar continued to be in jail as he was arrested by the cybercrime wing of CCB on November 10 over 4 cases registered in 2020 and 2021. The arrest intimation was served to Shankar by officers of the wing at the Cuddalore Central Prison.

