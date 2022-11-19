Implement old pension scheme in TN: PMK tells State

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to implement the old pension scheme for government employees in the state without further delay.

Citing the decision of the Punjab cabinet to implement the old pension scheme for all government employees in the state on Saturday said that when Rajasthan proposed to implement the old pension scheme, economists called it an empty announcement and said that it was not feasible.

However, Rajasthan implemented the old pension scheme, followed by West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, the PMK founder added, expressing concern over Tamil Nadu, the home of social justice, not taking steps to implement it.

Alleging inaction on the recommendation of a report of bureaucrat T S Nair led expert committee submitted to the then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on November 27, 2018, Anbumani said that feasibility of implementing the old pension scheme has been confirmed by its execution in several states.

Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should take constructive measures to implement the old pension scheme without citing any reason for delaying the same.

Stating that implementation of the scheme in five states has demolished the myth that implementing it is not feasible in India, Anbumani said that it is the happy truth.

Pointing out that the new pension scheme has been implemented in TN since April 2003 and the country since January 2004, Anbumani said that the PMK has been opposing it as it would affect the social security of government employees post-retirement.

Remarking that implementation of the old pension scheme in TN is very easy compared to other states, he reasoned that in other states, the pension deduction from the employees and the government contribution is deposited with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, but in Tamil Nadu it is maintained as a separate account.

Therefore, there is no deterrent to transferring the fund to the account of the state government, he added.