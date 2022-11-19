Activists demand implementation of PwD promotion in govt jobs

CHENNAI: The Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons proposed to constitute a committee with various government departments to create a draft policy for providing 4 percent reservation in promotion in Tamil Nadu government jobs.

However, the differently-abled associations request to hasten the process as there is a delay in drafting the policy.

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently abled and Caregivers urged the Chief Minister to pass the ordinance on the reservation of seats for persons with disabilities in promotions and jobs.

"There has been a long-standing demand for reservation in granting promotions for disabled persons in government jobs. As per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (2016), a provision has been made for the reservation of seats in government job promotions. However, the state government has planned to constitute a sub-committee to draft a policy for the implementation of the reservation. This is unnecessary and only delays the implementation of the reservation, " said S Namburajan, vice-president of TARATDAC.

The organisations advocating reservations for people with disabilities say that there is already an approval and direction of the Supreme Court but still the formation of sub-committee is delaying the implementation of the 4 percent reservation for promotion in government jobs.

"We want the direction of the Supreme Court judgement to be implemented immediately, this order has to be considered as intended without further delay, " added Namburajan.

Disability activists say that Tamil Nadu government should implement the provision of reservation for disabled persons in promotions in accordance with the law and the order of the Supreme Court through a direct order. They request the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to issue an order to the concerned authorities.