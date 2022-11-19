8 accused arrested in panchayat president murder case

CHENNAI: The Manimangalam special force police arrested eight alleged murderers who were wanted in the case connected to the death of Madambakkam Panchayat President Venkatesan, who was hacked to death near Manimangalam near Chennai on Thursday night.

The eight accused, who resided in the Guduvancheri, Manimangalam, and Adanur areas Ahmed Basha (21), Mohammad Saddam (25), Mohammad Imran Khan (21), Riyasuddin (25), Dhanush (26), Manimaran (25), Mohanraj (20), and Praveen Kumar (22) were detained and later brought to the Manimangalam police station for investigation. Two more suspects are being sought by the police.

According to the police inquiry, Venkatesan's associates murdered Aslam's two brothers, who passed away in Guduvancheri two days ago. They said that Venkatesan was the main reason and committed this murder out of revenge.

The deceased Venkatesan (45) of the Puratchi Bharatham party was elected as the president of Madambakkam village panchayat near Manimangalam. On Thursday night Venkatesan was travelling to Athanur on his bike and when he was nearing a private hospital in Raghavendra Nagar a group of unidentified men intercepted his bike and started to attack Venkatesan using knives and sickles. Police said Venkatesan tried to run from the spot but the gang chased and hacked him to death. The gang later escaped from the spot in a car.