Village panchayat president hacked to death near Manimangalam

CHENNAI: The Madambakkam village panchayat president was hacked to death near Manimangalam near Chennai on Thursday night.

The deceased Venkatesan (45) of the Puratchi Bharatham party was elected as the president of Madambakkam village panchayat near Manimangalam. On Thursday night Venkatesan was travelling to Athanur on his bike and when he was nearing a private hospital in Raghavendra Nagar a group of unidentified men intercepted his bike and started to attack Venkatesan using knives and sickles. Police said Venkatesan tried to run from the spot but the gang chased and hacked him to death. The gang later escaped from the spot in a car.

On information, the Manimangalam police team who rushed to the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. Police said Venkatesan already has a pending murder case against him and suspect that the gang might have killed him to take revenge. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on to nab the killers.